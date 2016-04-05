Links featured on More Good Day Oregon- Tuesday, April 5

Here are the links featured on More Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, April 5:
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is officially out on DVD and Blu Ray today. Just in time for the big release, we caught up with a Portland artist who has a connection with the famous franchise. Jason Christman designs lithographs for Lucasfilm. Learn more about Jason at his website JasonWChristman.com.
Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
A 911 call released Monday regarding the Hart family offers a glimpse of how child welfare authorities made repeated attempts to contact the family following a tip the children may have been neglected or abused at their Woodland home.More >
A 911 call released Monday regarding the Hart family offers a glimpse of how child welfare authorities made repeated attempts to contact the family following a tip the children may have been neglected or abused at their Woodland home.More >
People in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with the constant noise of cars drifting and doing donuts near them, and now they’re terrified to learn of a shooting that police say happened in the same area of North Marine Drive Sunday night.More >
People in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with the constant noise of cars drifting and doing donuts near them, and now they’re terrified to learn of a shooting that police say happened in the same area of North Marine Drive Sunday night.More >
A 19-year-old Milwaukie man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened along Highway 26 Sunday morning.More >
A 19-year-old Milwaukie man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened along Highway 26 Sunday morning.More >
The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that seven officers and one Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy were involved in the shooting Saturday that killed 48-year-old John Andrew Elifritz.More >
The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that seven officers and one Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy were involved in the shooting Saturday that killed 48-year-old John Andrew Elifritz.More >
Attention senior citizens: A new Medicare card is coming your way, but be careful not to fall victim to any scams.More >
Attention senior citizens: A new Medicare card is coming your way, but be careful not to fall victim to any scams.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
Chicken salad made by an Iowa food processing company and distributed by Fareway Stores in the Midwest sickened 265 people in eight states and caused one death in Iowa from salmonella contamination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.More >
Chicken salad made by an Iowa food processing company and distributed by Fareway Stores in the Midwest sickened 265 people in eight states and caused one death in Iowa from salmonella contamination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.More >
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Newport Monday after they say he tried to videotape a child in a bathroom.More >
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Newport Monday after they say he tried to videotape a child in a bathroom.More >
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old.More >
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old.More >