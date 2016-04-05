Links featured on More Good Day Oregon- Tuesday, April 5 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on More Good Day Oregon- Tuesday, April 5

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Here are the links featured on More Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, April 5:

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is officially out on DVD and Blu Ray today. Just in time for the big release, we caught up with a Portland artist who has a connection with the famous franchise. Jason Christman designs lithographs for Lucasfilm. Learn more about Jason at his website JasonWChristman.com. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.