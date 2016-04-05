Portland artist creates 'Star Wars' lithographs

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is officially out on DVD and Blu Ray today.

Just in time for the big release, we caught up with a local artist who has a local connection with the famous franchise.

Jason Christman designs lithographs for Lucasfilm. Learn more about Jason at his website JasonWChristman.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.