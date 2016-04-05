David Emery on pain caused by driving - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

David Emery on pain caused by driving

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Too much time behind the wheel can cause lower back pain.  Massage therapist David Emery shows More some moves to protect your psoas from long commutes.

Learn more at DavidEmeryMassage.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.