Hillsboro Police arrest 2 teens for church burglaries

Two teens have been arrested by Hillsboro police after a string of burglaries of churches over the past two weeks.

Three Hillsboro churches were burglarized, and in all instances the suspects entered through a smashed window and vandalized the insides of the church.

Police note that despite the vandalism there was no evidence to view these cases as hate crimes.

Officers investigated the latest incident Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Northeast 32nd Avenue.

Investigators developed leads that helped them identify,then contact and interview two suspects from Hillsboro, ages 15 and 16, and arrest both.

The suspects face three counts of burglary and criminal mischief. The case will be handled by the Washington County Juvenile Department and the teens were sent to the Donald E. Long Detention Facility.

