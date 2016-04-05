Bald eagle dies after crashing into truck windshield

A bald eagle died after smashing into the windshield of a truck in Washington.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Russ Winger, who posted photos of the eagle on Twitter Tuesday morning, the eagle was flying too low when it collided with the truck on SR 16 in the Puget Sound area.

This awesome raptor was flying too low this am on SR16 and collided with a truck. Hopefully we can save him. pic.twitter.com/3ynN2StGlg — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 5, 2016

You can't rock a name like Haliaeetus leucocephalus and not be awesome. Not sure if he will make it but we'll try. pic.twitter.com/RH8ZLS1qe1 — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 5, 2016

Winger said the eagle was transported to a rehabilitation facility for treatment.

Staff at West Sound Wildlife Shelter told Seattle FOX affiliate KCPQ the eagle suffered massive internal bleeding and did not survive.

