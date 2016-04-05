Bald eagle dies after crashing into truck windshield - KPTV - FOX 12

Bald eagle dies after crashing into truck windshield

TACOMA, WA (KPTV) -

A bald eagle died after smashing into the windshield of a truck in Washington.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Russ Winger, who posted photos of the eagle on Twitter Tuesday morning, the eagle was flying too low when it collided with the truck on SR 16 in the Puget Sound area.

Winger said the eagle was transported to a rehabilitation facility for treatment.

Staff at West Sound Wildlife Shelter told Seattle FOX affiliate KCPQ the eagle suffered massive internal bleeding and did not survive.

