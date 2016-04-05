Bernie Sanders opening campaign office in NE Portland

Bernie Sanders at Moda Center rally in Portland last month.

Bernie Sanders is opening a campaign office in Portland ahead of Oregon's primary election next month.

The office at 2717 N.E. Broadway St. will open with a rally at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public, but people are encouraged to RSVP online.

The presidential campaign for Sanders opened its first Oregon office in Eugene on Saturday.

Oregon's primary election is May 17.

Last month, thousands of supporters attended a rally for Sanders at the Moda Center. The Portland rally featured a moment that went viral when a bird landed on his podium.

The day after the rally at the Moda Center, Sanders won caucuses in Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

