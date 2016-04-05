Oregon gasoline prices 54 cents cheaper than one year ago

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Oregon is 54 cents less than it was during the first week of April in 2015.

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline is currently $2.18 in Oregon. The 54-cent drop is the second-largest yearly price decrease in the nation.

However, Oregon's average price for a gallon of gasoline is still the seventh highest in the nation. Washington's average price is $2.30, which is fourth highest in the country.

California tops the list at $2.79.

Overall gasoline prices are the cheapest they've been to start the month of April since 2009, according to AAA.

"Although pump prices are expected to climb leading into the summer driving season, AAA believes consumers will likely enjoy lower prices compared to recent years due to the overall abundance of supply and the lower price for crude oil," according to a AAA statement.

The current average gas price in the Portland metro area is $2.17, according to AAA. A month ago it was $1.97, but a year ago it was $2.70.

