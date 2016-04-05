Springfield ordinance penalizes drivers who support panhandlers

A Springfield panhandling ordinance penalizes drivers stopped at red lights for passing money, food or other items to pedestrians.

The Register-Guard reports city council members voted 4-1 in favor of fining those drivers up to $50 despite opposition from almost everyone who spoke out at two public meetings.

Councilwoman Marilee Woodrow said she's heard from at least two dozen residents who support the ordinance.

The only no-vote came from councilwoman Hillary Wylie, who called the ordinance petty.

Mayor Christine Lundberg said the ordinance was set up with safety in mind.

The American Civil Liberties Union's Oregon branch has asked anyone cited under the ordinance to contact the agency.

Springfield joins at least four other Oregon cities including Roseburg and Medford to pass roadside panhandling restrictions.

