PeaceHealth in Longview notifying patients of possible hepatitis, HIV exposure

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview is notifying 260 former patients that they could have been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

The potential exposure was discovered through an internal review of infection-control practices, according to PeaceHealth.

It involves patients who were fitted for dental appliances for sleep apnea between Nov. 18, 2013 and Feb. 26, 2016.

Hospital administrators said the likelihood of infection is "extremely low." However, notification letters were sent by certified mail to all potentially affected patients.

In the letters, patients are offered testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV at the expense of PeaceHealth St. John.

Testing will be available at the PeaceHealth Occupational Health location, 1405 Delaware St., Longview.

PeaceHealth will also pay for the testing if patients choose to be tested through another provider or lab.

For more information, call the PeaceHealth Patient Support Line at 844-804-7904 from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily.

In 2014, patients at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver were notified about possible exposure to hepatitis C by a former hospital employee. More than 900 certified letters were sent, but administrators later said there was no evidence of any patient exposure to the disease.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.