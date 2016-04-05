Hillsboro basketball coach accused of sexually abusing teen girl - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro basketball coach accused of sexually abusing teen girl

Stevens Hyppolite, jail booking photo Stevens Hyppolite, jail booking photo
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A girls basketball coach is accused of sexually abusing a teen over the course of three years.

Stevens Jack Hyppolite, 42, was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was served at his Hillsboro home.

Police said the crimes occurred in Hillsboro and possibly other locations between 2011 and 2014 when the victim was 14 to 17 years old.

Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other from Hyppolite's time coaching a club basketball team for girls.

Hyppolite is facing charges of second-degree sex abuse, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy. He is due back in court Friday. 

Anyone with information about Hyppolite or this investigation is encouraged to call Hillsboro Police Department detectives at 503-681-6175.

