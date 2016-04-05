Restaurants prepping for outdoor rush ahead of mini heat wave

Many restaurants in Lake Oswego are preparing for large crowds to come downtown over the next two days as temperatures are expecting to top 80 degrees. (KPTV)

The outdoor dining tables in Lake Oswego were empty Tuesday, but when a mini heat wave starts to hit Wednesday, restaurant workers know it’s going to get very busy.

Rain or shine, the downtown area is always filled with people walking, cycling or just sitting down for some people watching.

When the temperature gets into the 80s this week, though, restaurant owners claim it will also be filled with customers wanting to dine al fresco.

Some places like St. Honore Bakery and Zeppo already have tables outside.

Zeppo manager McKenzie Southworth can’t remember serving outdoors in April in the past, but her staff is excited and she says it’s great for customers and for business.

“It’s pretty crazy. Everyone’s running around, everyone’s sweating, you know,” Southworth explained. “People are sitting outside having a glass of wine, they’re relaxing, but we’re running around just dripping sweat.”

Because some of these outdoor dining areas are so big, restaurant workers say they often double the number of customers they’re serving.

