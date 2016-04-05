Police: Shooting between two groups in NE Portland leads to four arrests

Police: Shooting between two groups in NE Portland leads to four - KPTV - FOX 12

Arrest of suspect in connection with shooting in NE Portland on Monday. (Air 12 image) Arrest of suspect in connection with shooting in NE Portland on Monday. (Air 12 image)
Anthony Gray, Adriantae Stafford (jail booking photos) Anthony Gray, Adriantae Stafford (jail booking photos)
Crime scene at McDonald's restaurant at Northeast 103rd and Halsey Street in Portland. Crime scene at McDonald's restaurant at Northeast 103rd and Halsey Street in Portland.
Police collected evidence in connection to a shooting in northeast Portland on Monday. Police collected evidence in connection to a shooting in northeast Portland on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two people in northeast Portland on Monday.

Police responded to Northeast 103rd and Halsey Street at 5:21 p.m. Monday. Crime scene tape surrounded a car with broken windows in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant.

Investigators said Tuesday the shooting involved the exchange of gunfire between two groups. A 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were treated at the hospital for injuries described as non-life threatening.

Four arrests have been made in this case. Anthony Gray, 19, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Adriantae Stafford, 21, was arrested on a parole and probation violation.

Two other suspects were taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. According to police, one underage suspect had a warrant and the other was taken into custody for a parole and probation violation.  

Air 12 captured the arrest of one of the suspects in the area of Southeast 103rd and Ankeny Street after the shooting.

The Gang Enforcement Team was called out to investigate Monday and the shooting remains under investigation.

