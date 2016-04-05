April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month: 'Turn it off and stow it'

April marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, FOX 12 hit the road with Oregon State Troopers to see what they deal with day-to-day.

Every two and a half hours a crash happens because a driver isn't paying attention to the road. On Tuesday, State troopers along with the Oregon Department of Transportation and AAA speaking out about the growing problem in Oregon.

FOX 12 went on a ride-along with OSP Trooper Kyle Olson. He stopped one woman who he said passed over the line three different times, and found she was on her cellphone. That driver said she never drives and texts.

"I don't typically text and drive because I have five kids and I would never want to either leave them without a mother or harm them but I happen to do it today for some dumb reason," said Amanda Davis.

"It might not seem like a big deal right now or something that could happen to you, but you know, it's heartbreaking to tell people that they lost a loved one because of a motor vehicle crash because they were talking on the phone and something so simple could be prevented so easily," said Trooper Kyle Olson.

While there may be gadgets advertised as safer, the thing troopers want to remind drivers is that hands free does not mean risk free and still causes serious distractions on the road.

Studies have actually shown that drivers will talk and text while they are along, but think twice when a passenger is in the car. Next time you are on the road remember to turn off your phone and stow it.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.