'Hamilton' musical coming to Portland during 2017-2018 theater season

Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson and the ensemble of "Hamilton." (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" will be coming to Portland.

It will join the Broadway in Portland series during the 2017-2018 season, producer Jeffrey Seller and U.S. Bank Broadway in Portland announced Tuesday.

Details regarding exact dates and single-ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

"Hamilton" was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of the founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who becomes George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and the new nation's first Treasury Secretary.

The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B. The original Broadway cast recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

