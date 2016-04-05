'Hamilton' musical coming to Portland during 2017-2018 theater s - KPTV - FOX 12

'Hamilton' musical coming to Portland during 2017-2018 theater season

Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in "Hamilton." (Photo: Joan Marcus) Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in "Hamilton." (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson and the ensemble of "Hamilton." (Photo: Joan Marcus) Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson and the ensemble of "Hamilton." (Photo: Joan Marcus)
The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" will be coming to Portland.

It will join the Broadway in Portland series during the 2017-2018 season, producer Jeffrey Seller and U.S. Bank Broadway in Portland announced Tuesday.

Details regarding exact dates and single-ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

"Hamilton" was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of the founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who becomes George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. 

The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B. The original Broadway cast recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. 

