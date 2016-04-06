McCollum has 30 as Trail Blazers beat Kings 115-107

CJ McCollum made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 115-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Damien Lillard had 22 points and eight assists as Portland won for the fifth time in six games and remained a half-game behind Memphis for fifth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies beat the Bulls earlier.

Maurice Harkless had season-highs of 20 points and 16 rebounds, Gerald Henderson scored 13 points and Mason Plumlee had 12 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late in the game for the Trail Blazers.

Portland got just its second victory in its last 11 road games and outrebounded Sacramento 49-34.

DeMarcus Cousins had 30 points and nine rebounds for the Kings. Rajon Rondo had a triple-double with a season-high 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and Seth Curry scored 17 points.

