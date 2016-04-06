Residents of NE Portland apartment receive 90-day notice of $500 rent increase

A seemingly innocuous envelope in his mailbox informed a northeast Portland man that he had 90 days to reconsider his living situation.

For the story’s purposes, we’ll call the man “Mike.” He asked us not to share his real name, in fear of retaliation from his apartment manager.

The 90-day notice “Mike” received revealed that his monthly rent would be going up, nearly $500 more per month.

“It just instantly throws your life into chaos,” he said. “What are you supposed to do? 43 percent increase. Just out of the blue.”

“Mike,” of course, is certainly not alone.

Along with several other tenants at the Park Regency Apartments who also received notice, renters across the city have been dealing with sudden increases and no-cause evictions for months.

On Tuesday, the City of Portland’s Housing Bureau hosted a public meeting, asking for input on how to address the problem of rising rents and housing costs over the next five years.

The City Council has already passed an ordinance requiring landlords to provide 90 days’ notice before raising rent.

