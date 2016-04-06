Police respond to disturbance at homeless camp in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police respond to disturbance at homeless camp in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police responded to the report of a disturbance at a homeless camp located in the area of southeast 92nd and Flavel Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the report of a fight and an SUV crashed into a guardrail next to the homeless camp.

The homeless camp located at SE 92nd and Flavel has many neighbors in that area concerned. They told FOX 12 that campers are aggressive and they fear for their safety.

A spokesperson for Mayor Hale's office said the city is aware of the camp site and is working to connect people there with services, then move in, clean up and shut the camp down.

FOX 12 will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.