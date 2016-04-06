Police respond to disturbance at homeless camp in SE Portland

Police responded to the report of a disturbance at a homeless camp located in the area of southeast 92nd and Flavel Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the report of a fight and an SUV crashed into a guardrail next to the homeless camp.

Police, ambulance at reported fight at same homeless camp we covered yesterday @fox12oregon near SE 92nd & Flavel. pic.twitter.com/mAJJilnocG — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) April 6, 2016

Police say this car crashed, was up against the guard rail. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OOi5TOXQwt — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) April 6, 2016

The homeless camp located at SE 92nd and Flavel has many neighbors in that area concerned. They told FOX 12 that campers are aggressive and they fear for their safety.

A spokesperson for Mayor Hale's office said the city is aware of the camp site and is working to connect people there with services, then move in, clean up and shut the camp down.

FOX 12 will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.