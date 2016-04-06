Officers respond to shooting near gas station in downtown Portla - KPTV - FOX 12

Officers respond to shooting near gas station in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police officers responded to a shooting in downtown Portland early Wednesday morning.

Police said they received reports that a person had been shot near a Chevron gas station at the 400 block of W. Burnside around 4:41 a.m.

Officers said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident. The investigation is ongoing. 

