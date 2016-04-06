Four Oregon breweries make Top 50 Craft Breweries list

Four Oregon breweries have earned a spot on the Brewers Association’s Top 50 Breweries of 2015 list.

Deschutes Brewery in Bend, Full Sail Brewing Co. in Hood River, Rogue Ales Brewery in Newport and Ninkasi Brewing Co. in Eugene all made it onto the list of the top craft brewing companies in the U.S in 2015.

The Brewers Association said their selections are based on beer sales volume.

In terms of Oregon breweries Deschutes came out ahead, ranking 8th in the nation, followed by Full Sail Brewing in the 31st spot.

Rogue was ranked 34th and Ninkasi was two spots behind in the 36th place.

The top craft brewing company in the country was D. G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. in Potsville, Pennsylvania.

Check out the full list at BrewersAssociation.org.

