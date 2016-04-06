On the Go with Joe at Chair Affair

Joe V. was at the Community Warehouse in northeast Portland getting a sneak peak at the 10th Annual Chair Affair fundraiser.

Local artists take old chairs and other household items and decorate them with all sorts of materials to create beautiful and unique works of art.

The items are then auctioned off and the proceeds go to help people in need including refugees and those who have escaped domestic abuse.

The fundraiser is this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Montgomery Park. Learn more at CommunityWarehouse.org.

