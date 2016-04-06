Outdoor officials warn Portlanders about warmer weather dangers

Record-breaking temperatures are expected Wednesday through Friday in the Portland area and local outdoor officials are warning people about the concerns associated with warmer weather.

One of the biggest concerns is water safety. Hot and sunny days are likely to draw people to rivers and waterways.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said although the water make look inviting, the temperatures could still be deceivingly cold and the currents can be rough.

This past Sunday, 21-year-old Jeffrey Fleshler drowned after he fell into the water at High Rocks Park in Gladstone.

CCSO advises that water enthusiasts always wear life jackets when going out or in the water. They also advise people to refrain from drinking alcohol while boating or swimming.

Warmer weather also brings out the bugs and slugs.

In 2015, the Oregon Department of Agriculture identified 29 species of slugs living in the state.

The ODA said the number of exotic slugs outnumbered the native slugs in 2015.

Common slugs include the Yellow Garden Slug, which is known to invade homes.

Luckily, the little creatures are harmless to people, but they will make a meal out of flowers and other plants.

