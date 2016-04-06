Deputies conduct drug raid in Tigard

Deputies conducted a drug raid at a home in Tigard Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. on SW Cresmer Drive, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Tactical Negotiation Team as well as undercover officers were on the scene.

Washington County officials said they detained several people but no arrests have been made.

Deputies added that they had a warrant to search the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

