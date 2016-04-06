Beaverton police searching for suspects involved in hit-and-run crash

Beaverton police are searching for two people who fled from the scene of a crash Wednesday morning.

Police said the hit-and-run crash took place at SW Hall Boulevard and Crescent Street around 8 a.m.

Officers said a man and a woman took off from the scene after their car allegedly rear-ended another vehicle.

The driver of the car that was struck suffered minor injuries.

Officers and K-9 officers are currently conducting a dog track for the suspects.

The suspects are described as a man and a woman both in their 20’s.

The woman has long dark hair and was wearing a black hoody and jeans. The man has dark hair and was also wearing jeans.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Beaverton police.

