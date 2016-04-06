Harry Potter stars talk to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


Harry Potter stars talk to MORE

After a highly anticipated await, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is ready to open its doors at Universal Hollywood Thursday.

Oliver and James Phelps, better known as George and Fred Weasley from “Harry Potter” talk to MORE about the new attraction. 

James Phelps tells us about his all-time favorite ride.

Learn more about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com

