OSU Extension office live streams chicks hatching

Photos: Lindsay Davis, Clatsop County OSU Extension Service
ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon State University Extension Service branch in Astoria has a new batch of chicks on the way, and you can watch them hatch live online.

The office pointed a webcam at its incubator so the public could watch the chicks enter the world Wednesday.

WATCH: OSU Extension Service 'Chickcam'

Office Manager Lindsay Davis said the office is hatching 11 eggs with a mix of bantam breeds.

The eggs are expected to hatch over the course of the day Wednesday and into the evening hours.

Following hatching, the chicks will go to the brooding pen, where staff will provide lessons on brooding chicks through Friday.

You can watch the live stream on the Clatsop County OSU Extension Service website.

The public is also invited to see the chicks hatching in person at the Extension Service office at 2001 Marine Drive in Astoria.

