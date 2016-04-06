Police: Man with BB gun ordered people off downtown Portland bus

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun ordering people off a bus in downtown Portland on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to Northwest 2nd Avenue and Burnside Boulevard at 8:49 a.m.

They arrived to find the suspect outside the line 19 bus. Officers took the man into custody and recovered the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Police said initial reports indicate that the man was having a mental health crisis.

He was identified Thursday as 60-year-old Michael R. Legare. Legare was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation.

"The situation was safely resolved. The driver did an excellent job of calming the subject. The Transit Police would like thank the operator for his assistance," according to a Portland Police Bureau release.

