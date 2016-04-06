Wambach speaks with college students after revelations of trying cocaine, pot

Addressing the media after speaking to students at the University of Kentucky Tuesday, Abby Wambach said the “the truth will come out” in the case of her arrest over weekend on DUII charges. (CNN)

Speaking to a crowd of students at the University of Kentucky Tuesday night, retired soccer star Abby Wambach said she could not discuss specifics of her recent arrest for DUII, but told media afterward that “the truth will come out.”

The speech in Lexington came just hours after court documents were released that revealed that 10 years ago, while Wambach was part of the U.S. Women’s National, she used marijuana for a year and also tried cocaine.

Wambach noted how many people were talking about her arrest, but offered few comments to reporters due to the ongoing court case.

"I know you guys want to know all about what happened a couple of nights ago, and unfortunately it's an ongoing case and a pending case and something I'm not really allowed to talk about the details of the situation, unfortunately,” she said. “I will at some point completely be transparent and the truth will come out, so trust me on that. I hope I'm good for my word on that.”

Wambach was arrested late Saturday night after an officer pulled her over for a traffic violation and she failed a field sobriety test. Police said she also failed an alcohol breath test after she was brought back to the station.

The speaking engagement Tuesday was the Wambach’s first public appearance since the arrest, though she did post a comment on Facebook Sunday evening outlining the events and taking “full responsibility for my actions.”

In a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Wambach’s attorney pleaded not guilty on behalf of his client, who was already traveling to Kentucky. Because she was facing a misdemeanor DUII charge, she was able to have her attorney represent her without being present herself.

