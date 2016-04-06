BOLI seeking $8 million from Stars Cabaret in harassment case involving underage girls

The Bureau of Labor and Industries has filed formal civil rights charges against Stars Cabaret in Beaverton alleging discrimination and harassment of two underage girls.

BOLI is seeking at least $4 million each for the minors, who were 13 years old and 15 years old at the time they worked at the club.

"The investigation determined that Stars knew or should have known about repeated sexual harassment," according to a BOLI statement.

Several men were arrested, convicted and sentenced to prison in connection to a sex trafficking investigation that began in 2013 involving Stars Cabaret in Beaverton.

Investigators said the club employed a 15-year-old girl as an "adult entertainer" from August to September 2014 after a manager had been arrested on charges of sex abuse and compelling prostitution of a 13-year-old girl.

The charges filed Wednesday by Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian allege that Stars Cabaret failed to adequately vet forms of identification, keep adequate records and discourage sexual harassment.

BOLI states witnesses described dancers being groped by managers and mangers giving dancers better shifts and benefits in exchange for sex acts.

According to a BOLI, the club's owner told investigators that uniform precautionary measures to protect minors at the Beaverton location were not implemented because they were "not obligated to."

Civil rights investigators said they previously determined that the 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls were employees, not independent contractors who entered into an enforceable contract.

BOLI is seeking at least $4 million per victim with specific amounts to be determined for emotional distress damages. The administrative prosecution unit is also pursuing civil penalties for violations of child labor laws.

BOLI first filed a complaint against Stars Cabaret in Beaverton in August 2015. In February 2016, the agency reported that the complaint was moved to the administrative prosecution unit for drafting of formal charges that were ultimately filed this week.

