Judge sets September trial in Oregon standoff case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A September trial has been scheduled for more than two dozen defendants charged in the 41-day takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon.

U.S. District Court Judge Anna Brown set the date despite objections from several defense attorneys who said that wasn't enough time to prepare. The judge left open the possibility for an eventual delay, but said the right to a speedy trial is paramount for now.

Also Wednesday, the judge upheld her decision to send Ammon Bundy and three other defendants to Las Vegas next week for a court appearance. The men face charges stemming from a 2014 standoff at Cliven Bundy's ranch near Bunkerville, Nevada.

Defense lawyers have said it's improper to make their clients defend two cases at once. They have asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule Brown.

