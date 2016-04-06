Dozens of students sickened in norovirus outbreak at OSU

As many as 80 students at Oregon State University have been sickened in a norovirus outbreak on campus.

Laboratory tests confirmed the gastroenteritis infections on campus have been caused by a type G2 norovirus, the school announced Wednesday.

Administrators said there are now 70-80 cases of the infection, mostly involving students who live in university residence halls.

Symptoms have included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

County health officials said they don't believe there's a specific food or location source for the infection, because otherwise the infection rate would be much higher.

They say the most likely routes of infection are person-to-person transmission or from objects in shared living spaces like utensils, cups or cell phones.

The outbreak has not required any changes in classes, programs, events or campus activities.

