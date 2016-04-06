‘Star Wars Day’ fundraiser offers Ireland set visit to help charities

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and actor Mark Hamill announce a new donation-matching campaign as part of the company’s Force for Change imitative. (Lucasfilm)

Lucasfilm is hoping pull of giving to charity is as strong as the Force for its fans.

Leading up to “Star Wars Day” next month, as in “May the 4th be with you,” fans will be able to donate to Lucasfilm’s “Force for Change” initiative, which will benefit UNICEF, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Make-A-Wish.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of the company, and actor Mark Hamill announced the drive with a YouTube post this week.

In the video, Kennedy and Hamill note that fans had helped raise over $10,000,000 last year through “Force for Change” and that any donations made through May 4 would be matched, up to a million dollars.

Fans can also win prizes through contests during the push, including a trip to the island in Ireland where the climactic scene for last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was shot.

To donate to the Force for Change campaign, go to CrowdRise.com/ForceForChange.

