Community comes together to support Estacada food truck owner

Friends and customers of an Estacada food truck covered it in cash to support the owner, who is facing a family medical crisis. (Joe Schwab/Estacada Fire)

A favorite food truck in Estacada that has been closed due to a family medical issue got a boost from community members Wednesday.

Pepe's Taco Truck is a favorite lunch spot for many in the area, but because of an issue facing the Sanchez-Serrono family who owns the truck the business has been shut down.

An Estacada firefighter named Joe Schwab led a surprise fundraising effort to help the family.

For a three-hour window Wednesday at noon, people came by the food truck and covered it in cash, taping bills to the vehicle in a show of support for the family.

An employee of the truck who was in on the secret then brought the family, who was overwhelmed.

Anyone still wanting to help the family can donate funds through their GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.