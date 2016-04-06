Man guilty of delivering meth to minors, sex abuse sentenced to 16 years in prison

A man guilty of sex abuse and delivering methamphetamine to minors has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Matthew Tallmadge, 35, pleaded guilty last week to three counts of second-degree sex abuse, three counts of delivering meth to a minor and using a child in sexually explicit displays.

He was arrested in October 2015. Investigators said Tallmadge went to underage parties in Multnomah and Clackamas counties and supplied teens with meth and other illicit drugs.

Tallmadge lived in the Damascus area.

Detectives said he sexually abused two teen girls, ages 16 and 17, after meeting them as a drug dealer.

Police said as part of the abuse, Tallmadge photographed the girls in sexually explicit displays.

Along with being sentenced to 16 1/2 years in prison Wednesday, Tallmadge was also ordered to serve three years post-prison supervision and register as a sex offender.

