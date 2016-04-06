Business welcome new customers brought out by warm temps

Cars were lined up at Kaady Car Wash Wednesday afternoon as warm temperatures brought out customers. (KPTV)

There are certain businesses that wait all winter for a beautiful day like the metro saw Wednesday, because it means that more people are out and about, looking for fun or something they don’t need on a rainy day.

By noon, business was booming at Kaady Car Wash in northwest Portland, with a line six to seven cars long.

When it’s pouring rain for months on end, employee Ryan Lowe said drivers don’t seem to worry about dirt or bird poop on their cars.

But when a stretch of sunny weather hits, going to the car wash suddenly becomes a must-do errand.

“Once the weather warms up and once it gets sunny outside, everyone comes and washes their cars,” Lowe said. “It’s really nice to be busy.”

Crowds of people headed to the Chinese Garden in Old Town Wednesday. Not all of the signature flowers and plants are in bloom yet, but it is still a beautiful sight with waterfalls and historic designs to enjoy.

Manager Scott Steel said they never plan on seeing fair weather visitors in the middle of the week in early April, but they’re thrilled that the sun is making an unexpected and early appearance.

“It’s making business go really well for us,” he noted. “People love to come to the garden rain or shine, but when the sun comes out and the weather warms up, we get even more people.”

Temperatures Thursday are forecast to top out in the mid-80s again before slowly cooling down going into the weekend.

