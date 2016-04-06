Affidavit: Salem house shot up in dispute involving suspect's family, girlfriend

A man whose house was shot up told investigators the suspect possibly came to the home looking for his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Police responded to the 200 block of Friendship Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the front door of a home was kicked in and gunfire damage was found, including a shot that went through a living room window.

According to court documents, a man in the home said he was sleeping when he heard a loud crash at the front of the house. Through surveillance cameras, he saw three people running away from the home toward a Jeep Cherokee.

A probable cause affidavit states the man recognized one of the suspects as 23-year-old Jade Dean Chandler who was armed with a handgun.

The affidavit states the man heard one shot come through the living room window, so he fell to the ground and heard two more shots being fired as the vehicle drove away.

The man told investigators he had been friends with Chandler, according to court documents, but also said he had intimate sexual relationships with Chandler's mother and current girlfriend and believed Chandler may have gone to the home looking for his girlfriend.

Nothing was taken from the home and no injuries were reported.

Police said Chandler was located by police at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a stolen car. He was taken into custody near Bush Park following a short chase on foot.

A probable cause affidavit states Chandler admitted shooting at the house as a "scare tactic" and to "send a message" due to the way the victim had treated his "family." Chandler also said he intended to steal drugs from the house, according to the affidavit.

Court documents state Chandler refused to identify the two other suspects.

The handgun was recovered from Chandler's girlfriend who was with him in the stolen car, according to court documents.

Chandler is facing charges of attempted murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and parole violation.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123

