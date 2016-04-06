Fire destroys barn, two vehicles in rural Marion County

A fire destroyed a barn and two vehicles in Marion County Wednesday morning.

Marion County Fire District #1 responded to the fire, located in the 8700 block of Umatilla Street Northeast, around 9:12 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a 40-by-20 foot barn on fire. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Marion Co. Fire said the location of the fire is in a remote rural area so water tenders were used to shuttle water to the fire.

About 30 firefighters from Marion Co. Fire District #1, Woodburn Fire District and Mt. Angel Fire District worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The building and two vehicles were completely destroyed. The total loss is estimated at $30,000.

