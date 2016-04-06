Woman from viral photo said prayer from baristas was exactly what she needed

Alisha Wisbey, the widow at the center of a viral photo of baristas reaching out through a drive through window to pray with her, said the act was a needed moment of hope after losing her husband. (KPTV)

It was an incredible story of compassion and kindness that went viral across the country.

A picture taken at a Vancouver Dutch Bros. coffee stand showed workers comforting and praying with a grieving woman whose husband just died.

For Alisha Wisbey, that grief was just beginning

The day after losing her husband Adam to heart disease, she went to Dutch Bros. with a friend to try to feel normal for a second, but an employee brought it all back.

“I’ve been going there for years and she said, ‘How’s your husband?’ because she knew he just got approved for a heart transplant, and I just lost it,” Alisha said.

She pulled up to the window in tears and something happened she never expected – the baristas reached out their hands and asked if they could pray with her.

“They wanted to let me know that I’m not alone and they feel my pain,” Alisha explained. “And that no matter what faith you are, what color you are, who you are, other people can feel your pain and they’re there for you.”

It was a touching moment that Alisha thought was fleeting, but a few days later, someone showed her a picture that captured the support from the baristas.

Her moment, captured on camera, was now going viral. Then she saw the interview with the two boys, Pierce Dunn and Evan Freeman.

“We got this,” Freeman told Fox 12. “We’re going to do what we do any time we get someone who’s hurt or in pain, we’re going to give them our love.”

Seeing the boys again on television and in the popular photo brought back a rush of emotion for Alisha.

“I saw it, I was looking at the picture and I started to cry,” she said.

That picture has not only reminded Alisha of how many good people are really out there, but it’s also given her a priceless tribute to Adam.

“Something spiritual or something beautiful like that, you can’t always see it, at that moment,” she said. “But I can now because I have picture, and it’s another way I can remember him.”

Alisha said she thinks the picture and the story have been shared so many times because everyone can relate to losing a loved one and needing hope.

