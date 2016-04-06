19-year-old Sears employee arrested for starting fire at Lebanon store

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he started a fire in a Sears department store that he worked at in Lebanon.

Lebanon Police Department said the fire happened on March 28 at 7:40 p.m. The store was closed at the time of the fire.

A neighboring business had to be evacuated due to the fire. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Police investigated the fire as suspicious.

On April 5, police arrested Jordan Casterline and charged him with arson in the first degree, reckless burning, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief in the first degree.

Police said Casterline was an employee of Sears and intentionally set fire to multiple gas-powered tools in the storage area of the Sears right before closing the store at 7:30 p.m.

The total damage done to the store and its contents was estimated at $76,000.

