Two new K-9s join Beaverton Police Dept. after 10 week training program

Two new K-9s have joined the Beaverton Police Department after a 10-week-long training program.

Beaverton Police Department posted a video of the two K-9s and their officers being sworn in.

Officers Matt Barrington and Jared Lutu said the training has been both challenging and rewarding.

"This has definitely been the hardest thing in this career that I've probably ever done," said Officer Jared Lutu.

Officer Barrington works with K-9 Atlas, and Officer Lutu works with K-9 Malietoa, or Toa for short.

While the two K-9s were just officially sworn in Tuesday night, Officer Lutu and Toa just had their first capture on Wednesday.

Beaverton Police said the basic 10-week-long training session is extremely difficult for the teams both physically and mentally. The dogs have to go through things like, learning how to track and identify fresh human scent, obedience, and protecting their handler.

Before the teams went through training, the dogs were flown in from Indiana.

"Malietoa in Samoan means Brave Warrior. He is a 22-month-old Hungarian Shepard. We got him from Indiana. Him and Atlas came from the same kennel out there," said Officer Lutu.

Officer Barrington said it's been amazing to see how Atlas has grown so much in the last several weeks and these days, the K-9 knows it's time to go to work when the officer puts on his uniform.

