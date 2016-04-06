Habitat for Humanity building live and work space for Portland mom

A Portland woman will soon get the keys to her brand new home and at the same time, she will help get a new business up and running.

The Women Build Committee for Habitat for Humanity is building Portland's first-ever live and work space.

Lizet Molina is getting ready to be a homeowner for the first time, but along with a new house, she will also have a new place to work. Molina will help run a daycare out of the new house, and put in 500 hours of sweat equity as part of the agreement.

On Wednesday, the annual "Eat, Drink, Build" event drew in crowds, as 29 Portland restaurants helped make the dream become a reality. Each restaurant is donating a percentage of the day's sales to the cause.

Molina was also there, and says she and her son are counting down the days until they get to move into their new home.

"I just couldn't believe it. I was really excited and I shared the news with him and he just keeps asking, 'When are we going to have a house?'"she said. "They help us, people like me – I am a single mom, and I feel very excited about having my first home."

Construction is set to begin in May and should wrap up by the end of the year.

Molina hopes to open up her daycare business a few months after she gets settled in her new home.

