Police warn about thieves who take advantage of nice weather

While many people are excited to see sunshine in the Portland area, it can mean new opportunities for thieves.

Parking lots at trailheads, sports complexes and parks can be pretty attractive for thieves who can look into your windows to see if there are any valuable items inside.

Thieves are also on the lookout for open windows and screen doors at your home.

When the weather gets nice, many people open windows and doors to let the air inside, but Vancouver Police say an open window can be an open invitation for burglars.

People can often forget to lock their windows and doors when they close them.

Stefanie McKay from Vancouver told FOX 12, she is always on alert after a burglar got into her apartment through an unlocked window. She was only gone for 15 minutes, but it was enough time for someone to steal her laptop and cell phone.

McKay now puts dowels in windows to keep someone from pushing them open and makes sure to check locks before she leaves.

"I have OCD, so I would say everyone should be a little OCD and always check your windows and doors. I always double check. Check it like it's the stove," said McKay.

If you are out at a park or going hiking in the Gorge, make sure to lock up your car and don't keep valuables inside, even if you're hiding it under the seat.

Vancouver Police said under the seat is often the first place thieves will look.

