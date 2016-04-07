Two Portland homeless camps cleared, making 15 since mid-January

Contractors cleared two homeless camps in downtown and southeast Portland Wednesday, bringing the total number of camps cleaned up since mid-January to 15.

The camp clearings have become periodic and routine, part of the City of Portland’s Sleep Safe initiative, an attempt to address the issue of homeless camping city-wide.

According to the city, nearly 2,000 people sleep outside, on nearly a nightly basis.

Dustin Hittenmiller, who lives near the small camp cleared at Colonel Summers Park in the Belmont Neighborhood, said campers there mostly kept to themselves.

“There was a big mess over on the corner. They’ve been there for a while and they haven’t really bothered anybody,” said Hittenmiller.

The city’s Sleep Safe Policy prohibits permanent camps that aren’t permitted by the city, and tents set up between 7am and 9pm, although people are allowed to sleep outside in sleeping bags and tents, as long as there are fewer than six people.

Two permanent camps, Right to Dream Too and Hazelnut Grove, are currently sanctioned by the city, and allowed to remain in place.

A large camp of close to a dozen people and several tents near SE 92nd and Flavel is currently the focus of a city outreach attempt, and is scheduled to be cleared in the next week or two.

