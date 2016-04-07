Trail Blazers defeat Thunder 120-115, clinch playoff berth

Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless, left, reacts after scoring a basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Al-Farouq Aminu scored 27 points, C.J. McCollum had 26 and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a playoff berth with a 120-115 win over the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Allen Crabbe hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Portland as six Blazers scored in double figures. Portland (43-37) won for the fifth time in six games and became the first team in NBA history to earn a playoff berth while returning a roster that had two or fewer players with 1,000 or more minutes from the previous season (Damian Lillard, Chris Kaman).

Enes Kanter had a career-high 33 points and 20 rebounds for the Thunder, and Dion Waiters had 25 points.

Oklahoma City, which clinched the West's No. 3 seed with Tuesday's win at Denver, rested four starters, including All-Stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

