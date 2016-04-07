Nice weather means long wait lists for bike repairs

With the warm weather arriving early this year, bike shops around the metro area are having trouble keeping up with the demand for tune ups.

The sunshine and warm temps have caused waiting lists to soar to over a month at some locations.

“It's gorgeous. It's perfect. It's the perfect temperature,” bicyclist Kelsey Little said.

It's almost as if that cold winter rain is a distant memory.

On Wednesday, with temps in the mid-70s, local parks and trails were the place to be.

“I got home and I was like, I can't just sit down on the couch or make dinner right now. I have to go outside and ride my bike,” Little said.

It's the busy time of year for bike shops. If you've waited this long for a tune up, it could be a long wait to get one.

“The hotter it gets, the more people want to ride bikes for some reason,” Performance Bicycle Manager Bernhard Racher said.

At performance bicycle in Beaverton, they are superseding last year's numbers already, with a wait list for repairs growing bigger by the day.

“Right now, we are about 3 - 4 weeks out and we do all of our repairs, it's just filled with people right now,” Racher said.

