Bernie Sanders campaign opens Portland office

The Bernie Sanders campaign office in Portland is officially open, and the volunteers are already hard at work ahead of Oregon's May primary.

The headquarters if located off Northeast 27th and Broadway.

On Wednesday night, there was an event for volunteers to go over the campaign strategy.

One campaign volunteer told FOX 12 they're going to work hard trying to get Sanders all of Oregon's delegates.

"People are excited, they're ready for change, they're ready to make a difference and we think Bernie is our candidate to make that happen," said Aubrey Harding.

The Portland office included a tribute painting to when Sander "put a bird on it". A bird flew on the podium while Sanders was speaking at a rally held at the Moda Center in March.

Oregon's primary is on May 17.

