Portland Parks & Rec asks for help with plans for downtown Portland square

Portland Parks & Recreation is planning something big for Ankeny Square, but they need help from the people of Portland.

PP&R is inviting everyone, from individuals to businesses, to propose plans for the square. Those who propose the best plan can rent the space for just $1 a year for two years.

Ankeny Square is located at the very southern block of Portland’s North Park Blocks, between W Burnside, SW Ankeny, 8th Avenue and Park Avenue.

PP&R said they are looking for ideas that will generate revenue and will make Ankeny Square unique and give it an identity.

Possible plans range from food or beverage carts to flower or jewelry stands.

Other ideas include bike storage or a bike rental and repair facility.

PP&R said the proposals for Ankeny Square must have a solid business plan, and must promote a positive and active experience for park goers.

PP&R will be holding a meeting Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Ankeny Square to give residents more information.

Officials are asking for plans to be submitted in written and electronic copies by Friday, April 20. You can learn more information and submit a proposal at PortlandOregon.gov/Parks.

An evaluation committee will make a short list of proposals and choose one or more that they think are the best.

