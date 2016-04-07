Lincoln City police arrest suspected driver involved in earlier hit-and-run crash

Lincoln City police arrested a woman Wednesday who is suspected to have been involved in Sunday’s hit-and-run crash.

Police said a Ford Explorer slammed into a parked Volkswagen Jetta around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

No one was in the parked car when it was hit, according to officials.

Police were able to track down the Ford Explorer’s owner, who said 28-year-old Whitney Bickel of Lincoln City, had borrowed the car at the time of the crash.

Bickel is being held in the Lincoln City Jail on charges of hit-and-run and tampering with evidence.

