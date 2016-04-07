On the Go with Joe at Farm Fest

Joe V. was in McMinnville getting an inside look at 19th century farm life at Farm Fest.

The event is put on by the Yamhill Valley Historical Society and Museum and the Oregon Draft Horse Association.

From plowing competitions to sawmill and blacksmith demonstrations, guests can get an in-depth look at the life of a 19th century Oregon farmer.

Farm Fest is Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. Learn more at YamhillCountyHistory.org.

