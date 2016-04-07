Thief walks out of New Seasons with cash drawer in NW Portland

Portland police are searching for a man who walked out of a New Seasons grocery store carrying a drawer from a cash register.

Surveillance video caught the thief walking out the front door of the store off of NW Raleigh Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect used wire cutters to cut the till from the register.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Portland police.

