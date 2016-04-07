Links featured on More Good Day Oregon-Thursday, April 7

Here are the links featured on More Good Day Oregon on Thursday, April 7:
It’s National Beer Day and if you’d like to go out for drinks tonight, you might want to check out Altabira City Tavern. Altabira is holding an event where you can get a special brew and some tasty food to go with it. Learn more at Altabira.com and CulminationBrewing.com.
Folk rocks singers “The Indigo Girls” will be in Portland in May. The singers will appear at the First Congregational Church in southwest Portland on May 13. The concert is part of the United Methodist General Conference taking place in Portland that month. Get tickets at EventBrite.com.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Battle of the Seasons 2016 Extravaganza Tour” is hitting the Rose City. The show, hosted by Michelle Visage, takes place April 20 at Revolution Hall. Get tickets at RuPaulbots.com.
Trying to get your body swimsuit ready? Dieticians suggest mixing in more salads into your diet. MORE checked out Crisp, a spot in north Portland that offers salads you’ll actually crave. Learn more and order online at CrispSaladsNW.com.
Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
The Woodland woman who was behind the wheel when her family crashed off a cliff on the California coastline was caught on camera at a grocery store the day before the deadly crash.More >
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >
Pacific Foods is now the subject of a major lawsuit after an Oregon woman claimed she found parts of a mouse in her soup.More >
Three-year-old Ariel had been a perfectly healthy child with no symptoms of an illness until she experience severe back pain.More >
A SWAT team responded to a Molalla home after deputies reported hearing gunshots Tuesday afternoon.More >
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >
The search for the three missing children will intensify Wednesday morning with more than 70 search and rescue members looking for them.More >
Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a coffee shop in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.More >
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating the 7-year-old Llewellin Setter named Reuben.More >
